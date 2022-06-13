Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
