Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

