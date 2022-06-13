PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 156.5% in May

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 80,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
