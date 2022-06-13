PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

NYSE PFL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

