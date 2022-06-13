Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,315 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.92% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $139,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

PNFP stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

