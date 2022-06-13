Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.79.

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

