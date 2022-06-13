Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
