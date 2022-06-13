Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 273.9% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

