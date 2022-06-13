Piper Sandler Cuts Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $20.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

UBA stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 6.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

