Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises approximately 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

