Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLVFF remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Plant Veda Foods has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

