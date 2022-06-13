Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (PCNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $320,844.00 and $14,120.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playcent has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,388.44 or 1.00043490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars.

