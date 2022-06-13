PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

