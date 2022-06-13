PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $561,917.21 and approximately $213,933.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00391838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523647 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

