Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.04

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 497331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.