PostCoin Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,891.05 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00064679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00169350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

