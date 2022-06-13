Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

POWL opened at $27.09 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -452.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Powell Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

