Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

DTIL opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 49,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

