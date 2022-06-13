Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Private Bancorp of America stock remained flat at $$29.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.