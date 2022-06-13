ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.1%.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.41. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 32.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

