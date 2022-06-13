Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,300. Also, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 30,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,277,055.11. Insiders have bought a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $330,610 in the last quarter.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

