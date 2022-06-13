Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Up 1.1%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.84 and last traded at $114.83. 78,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,868,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

