Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00403129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00544047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

