Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.08 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,152.25 or 1.00270650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,745,900,286 coins and its circulating supply is 12,570,207,208 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.