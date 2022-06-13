Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.75.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 326.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

