PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of PSB opened at $187.29 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 115.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

