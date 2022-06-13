Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 31% This Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $55,671.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

