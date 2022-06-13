PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.72

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 2548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The firm has a market cap of $903.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 15,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $311,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

