Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

