Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of PXSAP opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $24.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.