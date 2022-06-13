Quanex Building Products Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

