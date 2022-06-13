QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $45.12 or 0.00190497 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $14.76 million and $6.38 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00385457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00513245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

