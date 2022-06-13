Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.03

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 18922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RANJY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($66.67) to €69.00 ($71.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

