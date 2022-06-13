Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $34.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $31.53. 64,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Range Resources by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

