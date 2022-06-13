Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Cap of $244,614.37

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $244,614.37 and $910.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.83 or 0.05418069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00195918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00573435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00582289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00064513 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003794 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

