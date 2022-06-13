Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.75 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $78.75 million and $39.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 115,303,172 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

