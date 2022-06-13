Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. 13,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

