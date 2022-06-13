RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of RICK opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.