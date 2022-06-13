Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 308,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

