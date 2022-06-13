Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.33. 113,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

A number of research firms have commented on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($294.62) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

