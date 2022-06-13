Reviewing Athena Gold (AHNR) and Its Competitors

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Athena Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A -$1.03 million -6.06 Athena Gold Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -10,875.13

Athena Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Athena Gold Competitors -114.99% 1.79% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Athena Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold Competitors 479 2778 3622 78 2.47

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Athena Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athena Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athena Gold competitors beat Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

