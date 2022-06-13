Reviewing Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT) and Its Peers

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) is one of 941 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lixte Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A -$6.73 million -1.55 Lixte Biotechnology Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.39

Lixte Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lixte Biotechnology. Lixte Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lixte Biotechnology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lixte Biotechnology Competitors 2548 12234 38365 605 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.55%. Given Lixte Biotechnology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lixte Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A -369.68% -116.87% Lixte Biotechnology Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Summary

Lixte Biotechnology competitors beat Lixte Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lixte Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.