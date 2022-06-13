Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Lowered to $1.25 at B. Riley

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIGL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 496,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.