Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

