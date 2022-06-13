ROCKI Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,456.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $291,427.39 and $53,456.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00382625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00512642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

