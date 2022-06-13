Royal Bank of Canada Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.66) to €12.80 ($13.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.89.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.