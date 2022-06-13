Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

RY traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.