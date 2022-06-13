Royal Bank of Canada Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.38.

MDB opened at $268.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.09. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

