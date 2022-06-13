Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the May 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,403,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 176,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,275. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

