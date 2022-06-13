RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Sells £87,969.04 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.18), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($110,236.89).

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 851 ($10.66) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. RS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 837 ($10.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.48) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.79) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

