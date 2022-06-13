RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 24,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools; operates student care centers; and course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees.

