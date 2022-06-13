SAFE DEAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,881.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00008928 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $57,881.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

